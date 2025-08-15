Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to leave for Kishtwar on Friday to assess the damage caused by a massive cloudburst and oversee the ongoing rescue operations. Abdullah noted that he aims to review the relief efforts first-hand and determine the further assistance needed for those affected.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah announced his impending visit through X, stating that he will leave for Kishtwar on Friday and visit the area hit by the cloudburst on Saturday.

CM Abdullah posted on his X about the visit, saying, "I'll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon & will be going to the scene of the cloud burst tragedy early tomorrow morning to see, first hand, the extent of the damage. I will review the rescue operation & assess what further help is required."

Earlier in the day, CM Abdullah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the massive cloudburst following a flash flood, leading to the loss of over 45 lives and the rescue operation underway.

PM Modi posted on X about the call and wrote, "Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected. @OfficeOfLGJandK @OmarAbdullaH"

J&K CM Omar Abdullah also wrote on his X account about the call he had with PM, saying, "I just received a call from Hon PM Modi. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union Government."

Today, during his speech on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with those affected by recent natural disasters across the country.

"Nature is testing us...Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people," PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

A massive cloudburst on Thursday triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra which lead to loss of over 45 lives. Rescue operation are in full swing the area and the victims of the tragedy are being treated in District Hospitals. (ANI)

