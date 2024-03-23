Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande visited White Knight Corps and the forward areas of the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"General Manoj Pande COAS visited White Knight Corps and the forward areas of Akhnoor sector in J&K. COAS was briefed by commanders on ground about the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation. The COAS commended all ranks for their unwavering commitment to exhibiting a high standard of professionalism and maintaining a stable and secure environment in the region," ADG PI-Indian Army said.

Earlier, Army chief Gen Manoj Pande called on Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh and discussed aspects to further enhance civil-military synergy.

COAS visited HQ Western Command and was briefed by the Commanders on the Operational Readiness, prevailing Security Situation, Capability & Infrastructure development.

COAS also interacted with the troops and appreciated them for their professionalism & steadfastness in meeting the operational challenges. (ANI)

