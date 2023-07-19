Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Continuous and heavy rainfall from Tuesday night has wreaked havoc in Udhampur district, particularly in the residential area of Panchayat Sattani, where severe water logging has disrupted normal life of villagers. This annual problem has left the locals frustrated and they are calling for immediate action from the authorities to address the issue.

The residents of Panchayat Sattani are no strangers to the water logging problem, as they face this ordeal every year during the monsoon season. With the recent heavy downpour, rainwater has inundated the residential houses and lanes, causing immense hardships for the villagers.

Expressing their concerns, the locals revealed that the waterlogging issue has persisted for years, and despite multiple complaints and requests, no substantial measures have been taken to establish a proper drainage system in Sattani Panchayat. Consequently, each year's monsoon brings renewed suffering and disruption to their lives.

The situation becomes even more distressing for the students in the area, who find themselves at the receiving end of this recurring problem. Their studies and daily activities are severely hampered due to the waterlogged conditions, making it extremely challenging for them to attend school regularly and continue their education.

Demanding immediate action and a permanent solution, the villagers have appealed to both the Jammu and Kashmir UT administration and the district administration to take proactive measures to mitigate the water logging in Panchayat Sattani. They stress the need for a comprehensive and efficient drainage system that can effectively channel rainwater away from residential areas during heavy rainfall.

As the rain continues, the villagers of Panchayat Sattani anxiously await the fulfillment of their demand for a robust drainage system that will not only bring relief during this monsoon but also safeguard them from the adverse impacts of waterlogging in the years to come. (ANI)

