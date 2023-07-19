New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Director General Rakesh Pal has been appointed the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard.

According to an official statement, Pal is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and joined Indian Coast Guard in Jan 1989.

"He has undergone professional specialization in Gunnery & Weapons System at Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi and Electro-Optics Fire Control Solution course from the United Kingdom. The Officer holds the recognition of being the First Gunner of ICG", the statement read.

Further, the statement added that the officer has held several key appointments afloat and ashore including Commander Coast Guard Region and Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans).

"In his unstinted and distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer has held several key appointments afloat and ashore, prominent among them are Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), Gandhinagar, Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi. Besides, he has held various prestigious staff assignments viz., Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi", the statement added.

He has vast sea experience and commanded all classes of ICG ships namely- ICGS Samarth, ICGS Vijit, ICGS Sucheta Kriplani, ICGS Ahalyabai and ICGS C-03. The Officer has also Commanded two Coast Guard Bases of the forward area in Gujarat i.e. Okha & Vadinar, it added.

He was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in February 2022 and appointed as Additional Director General of the Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

General Pal was also given the Additional Director General Coast Guard Charge from February 2023.

"The period under his apex supervision, many significant operations and exercises were successfully accomplished that includes seizure of drugs/narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees, rescue of mariners during very severe cyclonic storms, joint exercises with Foreign Coast Guard, anti-poaching operations, humanitarian assistance during cyclones/ naturals calamities and Coastal Security exercises", the statement read.

The statement further said that General Pal has been conferred with the award of Tatrakshak Medal (TM) in the year 2013 for his illustrious service and President Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) for distinguished service in the year 2018."The Officer hails from Uttar Pradesh. He is an ardent music lover and an avid sports enthusiast. He is happily married to Dipa Pal and a proud father of two daughters, Snehal and Tarushi", it added. (ANI)

