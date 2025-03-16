Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 121st Battalion organized a free medical camp in the remote areas of Kathua district, providing essential medical services to over 400 villagers.

The camp offered free medicines, treatment, and medical checkups to those in need.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Sunita Kejriwal Offer Prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Completion of 3 Years of AAP Govt in Punjab (Watch Video).

Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commandant of CRPF 121st Battalion, explained the initiative as part of the Civil Action Programme, a government-run initiative aimed at benefiting local communities.

"Civil Action Programme is one of the programmes run by the Government of India from time to time. We also take children on excursions to urban areas... This time, we are running 4 medical camps by 2024-2025, out of which 3 have already been organised," Kumar stated.

Also Read | Excise Policy Scam: Delhi High Court To Hear ED's Plea Challenging AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal's Bail in Money Laundering Case on March 17.

The camp saw the participation of two civil doctors alongside CRPF medical professionals. Kumar further emphasized the camp's mission, "Our aim is to treat people from remote areas who are unable to reach the hospital and provide them free medicines."

Meanwhile, The Indian Army has initiated a free coaching program for students in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir to prepare for the Sainik School Entrance Exam.

This initiative aims to provide equal opportunities to students in far-flung regions, offering both offline and online classes.

The program has garnered praise from the students, who appreciated the program, saying it will provide a great opportunity for the students.

Neetu Devi, a local, shared her gratitude: "We came to know that students are getting free coaching for Sainik School. So we enrolled our child here. Students are getting all types of facilities including food, online classes, and offline classes. We are very happy that the Army is taking care of our children and want to thank them for their efforts."

Surjit Singh, another local, said, "As soon as we got the news, we informed everyone including our neighbours. When we reached, we saw the facilities are great. We couldn't believe that such a camp has been set up in a far-flung area. We want to see students qualify for NDA and CDS exams. This is a golden opportunity and students should not miss this." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)