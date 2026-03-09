Chanderkote (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 84 Battalion stationed at Chanderkote in Ramban district broke into celebration on Sunday night after India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, defending New Zealand national cricket team by a massive 96-run margin.

Personnel gathered together to watch the match and were seen dancing and cheering after the final wicket sealed India's victory.

Visuals from the CRPF camp showed jawans clapping, chanting and dancing together moments after the Men in Blue secured the championship.

India scripted history with a dominant performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. The victory also marked India's third T20 World Cup crown and the first time a host nation has lifted the trophy.

Opting to bat first after New Zealand won the toss, India posted a massive total of 255/5 in their 20 overs, the highest ever score in a T20 World Cup final. Explosive knocks from Sanju Samson (89 off 46 balls), Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) and Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls) laid the foundation for the massive total, while Shivam Dube added a late flourish with an unbeaten 26 off just eight deliveries.

In response, New Zealand's chase never gained momentum despite a quick half-century from Tim Seifert, who scored 52 off 26 balls. India's bowlers soon tightened the grip on the match.

A fiery spell from Axar Patel, who picked up 3/27, and a devastating performance from Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with figures of 4/15, dismantled the New Zealand batting lineup. The Black Caps were eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, handing India a commanding victory.

The triumph also helped India erase the painful memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat at the same venue, when Australia had ended the team's unbeaten run in the tournament. (ANI)

