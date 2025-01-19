Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir M Surinder Kumar Choudhary visited Budhal village in Rajouri after 16 'mysterious' deaths were reported in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "This is very unfortunate, not just for Budhal but for the entire J&K and country, youths and young children have died."

He further added, "CM himself was monitoring this incident... the government has given ex-gratia (to the victims' families) ... The administration is inspecting the ration that is being given to them. Police are investigating to find out how these deaths happened..."

Meanwhile, State Health Department teams are continuing door-to-door surveillance in Badhal village of Rajouri district after an 'unidentified' disease has claimed 16 fatalities and 38 affected individuals since early December.

Dilmir Choudhary, ADC Kotranka said, "Since December, we have been active. Health teams are going home. Surveillance is going on. We are coming here daily to monitor. The doctor's team was available the day before the incident. They are still available. ...people don't have to be afraid of this disease."

The cause of the illness remains unidentified, despite extensive efforts by medical experts and organizations such as PGIMER Chandigarh, the National Institute of Virology, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The medical teams present in the district are also monitoring the situation of the illness. The Medical experts have asked residents not to panic.

Dr Vinod Kumar (BMO Kotranka), said "We're closely monitoring the situation. Reports of illnesses and deaths due to a mysterious disease will be available within 8-10 days. Medical assistance has been provided in 4 wards, and door-to-door counselling and surveillance are ongoing. ICMR has collected samples, and we're taking daily samples. Doctors are available 24/7, and village surveillance has been ongoing since December 7."

Dr Ashwani Child Specialist, GMC Rajouri said, "From a pediatric perspective, all necessary tests have been conducted. The symptoms and progression of the illness have been observed. The ill children's condition deteriorates rapidly within 2-3 days, leading to coma and eventually death despite ventilation. Notably, these incidents are confined to three specific families, suggesting a non-infectious cause. Therefore, there's no need for the general public to worry." (ANI)

