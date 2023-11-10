Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): The J-K Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain, chaired the 29th CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) Empowered Committee to review the progress of the CCTNS project at Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Thursday, said a press release by J-K PHQ.

AK Choudhary (J-K Special DG Crime), Deepak Kumar (J-K MD Police Housing Corporation/DG Prison), MK Sinha (ADGP Hqrs/Coord PHQ), BS Tuti (IGP Hqrs/CIV PHQ), Javid Iqbal Matoo (DIG Crime), AIGs of PHQ Gurinderpal Singh, JS Johar, and Virinder Singh Manhas, Manoj Pandith (J-K DPT), and Amritpal Singh (SSP Crime Economic Offences Wing) attended the meeting at PHQ, while Deputy SP (now SP) CICE Kashmir, Musadiq Basu attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the J-K DGP was apprised that all 241 police stations in the UT have been covered under CCTNS, and two-way integration of CCTNS with other pillars of ICJS, i.e., e-FSL, e-Prison, e-Prosecution (partial), and e-Courts, has been completed, said the press release.

The DGP was informed that overall performance on the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard has increased from 75 percent to 81 percent during the current year, added the press release.

The official release also mentioned that the RR Swain was further apprised that hardware was issued to 80 new higher offices and 10 Anti-Corruption Bureau sites. It was also informed that 98.4 percent of the digitization of data since 1990 has been completed.

During the meeting, discussion was held on a number of issues.

According to the press note, the DGP accorded sanction of funds for the re-establishment of the CCTNS lab at the office of SDPO Tangmarg and for ASP Pulwama and DySP (PC) Kakapora in district Pulwama.

He also approved the inclusion of CCTNS in the BRTC of non-gazetted officers, gazetted officers, and MHC courses, said the official statement.

According to the press release, RR Swain said, "All the training centres need to be augmented for CCTNS training, and well-qualified NGOs should be provided for trainer training."

He also approved the replacement of old hardware and software at training centres, as well as the procurement of consumable items.

The condemnation of obsolete hardware was also discussed.

Addressing the officers, the DGP directed ensuring the complete implementation of the project by taking all the necessary measures.

He stressed proper planning and execution for achieving the desired result of the project, said the press release.

The DGP directed a workout plan for connecting police training institutes with the CCTNS so as to provide basic training to personnel for handling it, added the press release. (ANI)

