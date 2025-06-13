India News | J-K DGP Chairs Review Meeting for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, chaired a high-level review meeting regarding the administrative and logistical preparations for the incoming Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies to be deployed for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, 2025.

According to a press release by Jammu and Kashmir Police, the meeting, held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, was attended by senior officers from the Police, CRPF, ITBP, Telecommunication, SDRF, BSF, SSB, and other allied agencies.

The meeting was attended by Special DGP (Coordination) J&K S.J.M. Gillani, IPS; ADG CRPF J&K Rajesh Kumar, IPS; ADGP Headquarters J&K M.K. Sinha, IPS; ADGP Armed J&K Anand Jain, IPS; JD SIB J&K/L; IG BSF Frontier HQ Kashmir; IG CRPF KOS; IGP Kashmir Zone; IGP (POS) PHQ J&K; IGP Security J&K; IGP Traffic J&K; DIGs of CKR and SKR; DIG Personnel PHQ; DIG SSB Srinagar; DIG Armed Kashmir; DIG Traffic Kashmir; DIG ITBP Srinagar; DIG CRPF; SSP Srinagar; SSP PCR Kashmir; SSP Anantnag; SSP Ganderbal; SSP SDRF Kashmir; SSP APCR Kashmir; SP Telecom Kashmir; SP PC Srinagar; and virtually attended by IGP Jammu Zone; IG CRPF Jammu; IG BSF Jammu; DIG SSB Jammu; DIG CISF Jammu; and all Yatra district SSPs of Kashmir Zone.

As per the press release, at the outset, the Zonal IGPs briefed the DGP on the status of CAPF induction in both zones. The officers also briefed the chair regarding the administrative & logistical arrangements made for the incoming CAPF companies. The coordinating officers of the CAPF shared their feedback on the administrative arrangements at various camping sites and transit locations. The senior officers of CAPF also expressed their satisfaction with the administrative and transportation arrangements for the inducted coys.

The DGP issued directives for the smooth induction of CAPF companies and emphasised that district heads should ensure proper arrangements for incoming units and their efficient ground deployment. He further stressed the need for a high level of coordination among all forces and instructed that an effective