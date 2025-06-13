Mumbai, June 13: As Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on the last trading day, several stocks are expected to remain in the spotlight on Friday, June 13, 2025. The Sensex dropped over 800 points, while the Nifty slipped below the 24,900 mark amid cautious global sentiment and the expiry of key derivatives contracts. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on June 13, including Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER), HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), and Canara Bank (NSE: CANBK). These companies have seen significant corporate developments and strategic announcements that could influence their stock performance.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, investors will closely monitor these names amid ongoing market volatility. Market participants remain wary as the partial U.S.-China trade deal leaves uncertainty over future tariff tensions, impacting domestic equities. Torrent Power recently secured a major 300 MW wind power project, while HCLTech expanded its strategic partnership with Volvo Cars, enhancing its engineering service portfolio. Canara Bank’s board approved a capital raising plan, signaling potential fund inflows. We at LatestLY continue to track the latest developments shaping market trends and stock-specific action on June 13. Paytm Shares Fall Over 10% After Government Denies MDR on UPI Transactions, Hit Low of INR 864.20 on BSE, Partially Recover During Intra-Day Trade.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on June 13

Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER): Torrent Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy, secured a 300 MW wind power project under SECI’s Wind Tranche-XVIII. The INR 2,650 crore investment highlights the company’s focus on renewable energy expansion.

HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH): HCLTech has been chosen by Volvo Cars as a strategic supplier for engineering services, expanding their collaboration in digital and product lifecycle management. The partnership strengthens HCLTech’s presence in the automotive sector globally. Donald Trump Signs 3 Executive Orders To Boost Domestic Drone Production, Launch Flying Car 'eVTOL' Pilot Programme and Strengthen US Aerospace Security.

Canara Bank (NSE: CANBK): Canara Bank’s board approved a capital raising plan of up to INR 9,500 crore through Basel III-compliant bonds, enhancing its capital base. The fundraiser is aimed at supporting business growth and regulatory requirements. Investors will watch for successful issuance and market response to the announcement.

Genus Power (NSE: GENUSPOWER): Genus Power is in the spotlight following a block deal by Chiswick Investment to offload up to 5.88% stake valued at INR 650 crore. The transaction indicates significant institutional activity and may affect stock liquidity and pricing.

Jubilant Pharmova (NSE: JUBLPHARMA): Jubilant Pharmova’s board approved the transfer of its API business to its subsidiary, Jubilant Biosys, on a slump sale basis. The move aims to streamline operations and focus on core competencies. Investors are likely to assess the impact on the company’s valuation and earnings.

DCM Shriram (NSE: DCMSHRIRAM): DCM Shriram announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Ltd, entering the advanced materials segment. This diversification strategy could open new growth avenues for the company.

CSB Bank (NSE: CSBBANK): The RBI has approved Pralay Mondal's reappointment as MD and CEO for three more years. This leadership continuity supports business stability and future growth. Shareholder approval will be sought in the upcoming meetings.

Jubilant FoodWorks / Jubilant Ingrevia / Jubilant Pharmova: The Bhartia family plans block deals to sell millions of shares in these Jubilant group companies. Such sales could lead to short-term volatility across these stocks, and investors will be cautious about the potential impact on share prices.

TVS Srichakra (NSE: TVSSRICHAK): TVS Srichakra’s Eurogrip brand partnered with Honda Taiwan for after-sales services, expanding its footprint in the Asian mobility market. This partnership enhances brand visibility and sales potential in a key region. The collaboration is expected to support growth in the two-wheeler tyre segment.

In addition to individual corporate actions, the broader market sentiment remains cautious amid global uncertainties and the aftermath of the recent Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad, which could indirectly affect aviation-linked stocks and investor mood. Meanwhile, Jubilant group stocks may see pressure following reports of planned stake sales by the Bhartia family, as reported by CNBC-TV18. Investors will also closely track movements in CSB Bank, DCM Shriram, and TVS Srichakra as they implement their respective strategic developments.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

