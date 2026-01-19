Sri Nagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat chaired a general security review meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir in preparation for Republic Day celebrations.

According to an official release, at the outset of the meeting, participating officers briefed the DGP on intelligence inputs, security measures, and preparedness plans, outlining steps to strengthen security, safeguard public spaces, and ensure the smooth conduct of the event across all designated places in the valley.

During the meeting, the DGP of J&K assigned specific responsibilities with strict instructions for their precise execution. Key areas discussed included crowd management, traffic regulation, intelligence inputs, strategic deployment of forces, and protection of vulnerable targets. He emphasised the need for foolproof security arrangements and directed district heads to closely monitor social media to prevent the spread of misinformation that could impact public safety and order.

Nalin Prabhat also instructed officers to intensify surveillance of anti-national elements and enhance area domination. The Traffic Wing was directed to formulate an effective traffic plan to ensure the smooth movement of public and protected persons.

Security arrangements for highways, laterals, railway tracks, and stations across the Valley were also reviewed. SSP Security Kashmir was directed to implement the security plan at the main venue, taking into account all security concerns.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of J&K Police, Intelligence Agencies, Army, CAPFs, including Special DG Coordination, JD IB J&K/L, and IG BSF Ftr. Hqrs, IGP Kashmir Zone, IG CRPF Srinagar, Addl. Commissioner SB Srinagar, DIG SSB Srinagar, DIsG CRPF South/North Srinagar, DIG Armed Kashmir, all range DIsG of Kashmir Zone, DIG RPF Kashmir, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone, Col GS (IS) 15 Corps, SSsP of Traffic City Srinagar, PCR Kashmir, GRP Kashmir, SSsP of Traffic Rural Kashmir, CID SBK, CID CIK, Security Kashmir, APCR Srinagar and other officers.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to ensure peaceful and secure Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

