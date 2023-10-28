Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday visited Police Hospital Jammu where he inaugurated various facilities, a press release said.

The DGP was received by IGP, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain and other senior officers and was presented guard of honour on his arrival. He then inaugurated the Labour Room, Prostho Lab (Dental), FNAC section and fully Automated Biochemistry Analyzer of Pathology, additional facilities for the hospital, as per the statement.

As per the statement, DGP Singh complimented the Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Jammu Dr Meenakshi Kotwal and her team for providing excellent medicare facilities to the Police personnel and their families.

He was accompanied by Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Rubinder Kaur.

He said that the Police headquarters has been keen and concerned about making the Police hospitals state-of-the-art healthcare where the members of the 'police pariwar' have access to specialist medicare facilities.

He said that the Police Hospital has achieved a good reputation for providing all the facilities to the patients and advised the doctors to work with more dedication in providing the best possible healthcare services to policemen and their families.

He directed the doctors to put in the best possible efforts in serving the members of the J-K Police.

Earlier during the day, DGP Singh visited Delta Force Headquarters at Dharmund in Ramban district where he discussed the present security scenario of the DKR range & UR range with the Army & Police Officers, the release informed.

"A threadbare discussion was held regarding the present security scenario and existing challenges. The officers also discussed highway security measures," the release said.

As per the statement, DGP Singh emphasized enhancing synergy between the forces and putting in joint efforts in eliminating the remaining terrorists in J&K. "Countermeasures for narco trade were also discussed".

The officers briefed the DGP regarding the measures taken by the counter-terrorism grid in the DKR range and UR range areas, as per the statement. (ANI)

