Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh have sanctioned scholarship to 38 wards of police personnel who laid their lives in violence/terrorist-related incidents, Police said on Wednesday.

The DGP also sanctioned meritorious scholarships in favour of 34 wards of serving police personnel, who have secured 80 per cent above marks in annual examination of Class 12th.

Scholarships have been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund and Central Police Education Fund, Police said. (ANI)

