Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) In a move to combat drug abuse, Doda district authorities here on Sunday provided testing kits to police and other departments to identify drug addicts, an official said.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan along with Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom distributed the kits to the concerned departments, he said.

The official said the initiative forms part of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' being implemented in the district to curb substance abuse.

The drug testing kits were dispatched to all police stations, posts, checkpoints and drug de-addiction centres to ensure strict vigilance over drug consumption by the addicts and trailing out the peddlers, the official said.

He said these testing kits will help in identifying and curbing drug abuse in the district.

The drug testing kits have also been distributed to the education department through the Chief Education Officer Doda.

They will be made available to schools and colleges, to reduce the prevalence of drug addiction among students, the official said.

He said the kits have also been dispatched to the office of the Chief Medical Officer for distribution among different health institutions to conduct testing in far-off areas.

The deputy commissioner expressed his gratitude to the excise commissioner for the generous provision of 1,000 drug testing kits for the district.

With the distribution of drug testing kits and the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, the district is taking all proactive measures against substance abuse, he said, adding the initiative not only aims to identify drug users but also to help the addicts and identify the peddlers.

