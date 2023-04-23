Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): Border Roads Organisation organised Ekta Shradhanjali Abhiyan' motorcycle rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday to commemorate the sacrifices and contribution of BRO workers in nation building.

The rally started from the BEACON headquarters in Srinagar.

The rally was conducted also to mark the 64th Raising Day of BRO and collect soil, water and plant saplings from various rivers and mountains along the bike rally route and then send those samples to the BRO centre in school Pune.

The bike rally started from the BRO office in Srinagar and will go towards Jawahar Tunnel and then towards Chandigarh and then towards Pune.

During the event, Major Udhay Mishra, a participant, stated that the event was organised for the people who worked away from home and sacrificed life for the country.

"We are sending saplings of plant and clay to Pune to make the memorial site. Youth should also take part in such events to be active," he said.

Another participant in the rally, Jaseep Singh said that the rally was organised to celebrate the BRO day and urged the youth to stand with the development of Kashmir.

Brig. Saket Singh (Chief Engineer Project Beacon BRO) highlighted adventure as a very important and effective tool for an organisation.

"The event was organised to keep morale and motivation high. With the motto of unity and appreciation for the efforts of people who sacrificed themselves for the country, they collected water from every river, saplings of plants and clay to send to pune for the memorial site," he said.

On this occasion, senior officers of the Border Roads organization were also present. Around 8 bikers from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) took part in Ekta Shradhanjali Abhiyan' motorcycle rally. (ANI)

