Mumbai, April 23: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2023 Result 2023. The NTA is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 result on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Besides the JEE Main Session 2 result, the NTA will also declare the JEE Main 2023 cut-off list and release the toppers list for the Session 2 examination.

It must be noted that the National Testing Agency released the provisional answer key for JEE Mains 2023 session 2 which is April session on April 19. The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key was till April 21. This year, the JEE Main Session 2 exam was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. KVS Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Declare Exam Results of TGT and PGT at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Results PDF and Check Interview Dates.

Steps To Check JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result:

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result' link on the homepage

Log in using your credentials and necessary details

Next, click on submit

Your JEE Main 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

As per reports, around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Mains Session 2 examination. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams were held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country and different cities outside India. CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Out: NTA Announces Schedule for Entrance Test, Examination To Start From June 5.

The NTA could also share the final answer key of JEE Main session 2 examinations along with the results or maybe after the results are declared. The final answer key will be in PDF format. Candidates will not have to use any login credentials to download the PDF copy of the results and answer key.

