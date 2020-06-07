India News | J-K: Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Joint troops of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group at Zainapora launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists today.

Encounter is underway, further details are awaited. (ANI)

