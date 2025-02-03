Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 3 (ANI): An ex-serviceman was shot dead by terrorists in Behibagh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday, Army said.

The ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay (39) was killed while his wife Aaina Akhtar (32) and niece Saina Hameed (13) were also injured in the incident.

A Joint Cordon & Search Operation has been launched at Behibagh, the Army said.

"In a cold blooded incident at Behibagh, Wuzur, Kulgam three innocent citizens Manzoor Ahmed Waghey (Ex Serviceman, 39), wife Mrs Aaina Akhtar (32) and niece Miss Saina Hameed (13) were shot at by terrorists. Manzoor succumbed to his injuries, while the others have been evacuated to District Hospital Anantnag," the Chinar Corps of Indian Army said in a post on X.

"The cowardly act of terror on unarmed citizens was perpetrated by the inimical elements who do not want peace and prosperity which defines Kashmir of today to flourish. In this dastardly act of terror even the innocent woman and child were not spared. A Joint Cordon & Search Operation has been launched at Behibagh," it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the killing and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic killing of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay Sahab in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to his family, and prayers for the swift recovery of his injured wife and daughter. Such heinous violence has no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest terms. May peace and justice prevail," Abdullah said.

Reacting to the attack Hazratbal MLA Salman Sagar also condemned the incident.

Salman Sagar said, "This is condemnable. We condemn whoever is involved in it. We have been a victim of cross-border sponsored terrorism. The LG and the Ministry of Home Affairs should look into it. There has been peace after a long time and it is their responsibility to maintain it. It is a UT and it comes under the domain of the LG and the MHA. They should make sure that no lives are lost." (ANI)

