Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema and Leader of Opposition in the J-K Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): An "obscene" fashion show held in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg during Ramzan has triggered outrage and "shock" and "anger among people", with valley-based clerics calling for accountability and questioning how could it be "tolerated" in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday condemned the show, emphasizing that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan.

Speaking in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, CM Abdullah said, "A private party was organised, a fashion show was organized there. From what I saw, it should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan."

He also clarified that the event was a private party and was organised without government permission.

"It was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken from us. Instructions have been given that if anything against the law has happened, then action should be taken. If necessary, it should be handed over to the police, the police will investigate it," Chief Minister Abdullah said.

CM Omar Abdullah ordered an inquiry into the show.

Kashmir's top cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, urged the government to take action, calling the show "outrageous"

https://x.com/MirwaizKashmir/status/1898717167899508921

"Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures & videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir.!," he posted on X a day earlier.

Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh called the fashion show a direct attack on the UT's culture.

"During Ramzan time, organising such an event is shameful, this is a direct attack on our culture. We condemn this. We want CM to take the strictest action against this," Sheikh said.

Tanvir Sadiq, Member of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), voiced his disapproval of the show.

Speaking to ANI, Sadiq said, "It should not have happened. Jammu and Kashmir is a place of Sufi saints... even in normal circumstances, semi-nude shows should not take place in Jammu and Kashmir; this is not acceptable."

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo also condemned the show. "What happened was not supposed to happen during Ramzan month. What happened in Gulmarg is wrong and it should not have happened," Sakina Itoo said.

Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma has strongly criticized Omar Abdullah, accusing the J&K Chief Minister of lying about the controversial Gulmarg fashion show.

Sharma's comments came after Abdullah's statement in the Assembly that an inquiry would be conducted into the event.

"Omar Abdullah lies both inside the Assembly House and outside as well. How is it possible? Such a big function was happening in your relatives' hotel, and you had no idea? I feel you only must have organized this programme," Sunil Sharma stated, questioning Abdullah's credibility.

Sharma further asserted that Abdullah was trying to distance himself from the event after it became a public issue, adding, "Today, since people raised this issue, you are saying in the Assembly House that you will conduct an inquiry. Conduct the inquiry of your own family members and relatives...he should accept the truth instead of lying." (ANI)

