Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police on Friday registered an FIR against three Hotels in violation of the Immigration and Foreigners ACT 2025 at Sonamarg Police Station. The action taken by police after it was found that three Hotels that were hosting foreign tourists without submitting their details to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO), police said.

According to a release, acting tough against violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, Ganderbal Police, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, Jammu Kashmir Police, conducted a comprehensive check of hotels in the Sonamarg area.

During the inspection, police found that three hotels, Hotel Mount View, Hotel Emperor Resort, and Hotel Village Walk, were hosting foreign tourists without submitting their details to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) within the stipulated time period, as mandated under Section 17 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, police said.

Taking cognisance of the violations, Sonamarg Police registered three separate FIRs under Section 8/23(b) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 against the concerned hotel owners for non-compliance with the legal provisions, they said.

According to the Gazette of India, the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 means an Act to confer upon the Central Government certain powers to provide for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of a visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, officials said.

Ganderbal Police have urged all hotel and guesthouse owners in the district, especially those hosting foreign nationals, to strictly adhere to the guidelines and ensure the timely submission of guest particulars to the FRO to avoid legal action. (ANI)

