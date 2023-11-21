Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Wazir Bagh locality of Srinagar, on Tuesday evening.

A team of firefighters were at the spot, carrying out a dousing operation, at the time of filing this report.

Also Read | Indian Army Installs 104-Feet Tall National Flag Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tithwal (See Pics).

Further details are awaited.

Last week, a massive fire engulfed several houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Father Slits Throats of Two Sons With Kitchen Knife Due to Family Feud; Two-Year-Old Dies and Another Boy Critical.

"We recieved information that a few houses in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district had caught fire and firefighters were rushed to the spot," Abdul Qayoom, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda said.

As soon as information was received, five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control, officials added.

Officials further said that there were no immediate reports of any causalities or injuries in the fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)