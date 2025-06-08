Fire broke out in the forest area of Reasi (Photo/ANI)

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in the forest area of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, triggering swift action from local authorities.

Fire-dousing operations are currently underway to contain the blaze.

Ravi Kumar, Forest Guard, stated, "Our team promptly reached the site and is actively working to extinguish the fire. The situation has been brought under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation."

Officials are monitoring the area to prevent further flare-ups, and efforts are ongoing to determine the origin of the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

