Freshbatch of pilgrims leaves from a base camp in Srinagar for Amarnath Yatra(Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): A fresh batch of pilgrims left from Pantha Chowk base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district for their onward pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine.

Pilgrims who were going to pay obeisance at the cave raised 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans.

The pilgrims will take twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal to reach the Amarnath cave shrine.

Officials said that more than 3 lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir in the first 21 days of the annual Yatra that began on July 1.

Two California, USA citizens, a Ukrainian woman, a group of 35 Nepali citizens and 30 citizens from Malaysia are among the pilgrims who paid obeisance at the Holy Cave of Amarnath.

An offical statement earlier informed that since the influx of pilgrims is swelling with every passing day, the government made sure that transportation facilities be provided from Jammu to base camps in Kashmir.

Besides, other existing health infrastructure, every camp is manned by expert health teams who on a daily basis examine hundreds of yatries providing them with medicine and advice.

The official said that the helipad service is also available to pilgrims who are willing to take this opportunity & facility.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

