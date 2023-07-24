Thiruvananthapuram, July 24: A police probe report on Monday substantiated Harshina's claim that the scissors found in her abdomen was left by doctors at Kozhikode Medical College hospital during a caesarean section in 2017. An earlier probe by a team of medical experts had ruled out any goof-up on the doctors' part. After her continued protest, a police probe was initiated.

“I am happy that the truth has finally come out as when I had pointed out the goof-up in Kozhikode Medical College hospital in 2017, it was denied. I will fight till I get full justice,” said Harshina this morning after the special police probe team submitted its report. The report indicts two doctors and two nursing staff of the Kozhikode Medical College hospital responsible for this costly goof up. Kerala Police Clamps Down On Anti-Social Elements with Arrest of Over 2,500 People Across State.

A full medical board has been constituted and will decide on the future course of action to be taken on this medical negligence. Since the past several months, Harshina has been on a protest path and in March her protest was called off after she got assurance from Health Minister Veena George who assured her of action. When nothing happened, she again began her protest. Kerala: Female Doctor Verbally Abused and Threatened by Patient at Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam; Accused Absconding.

“The Health Minister has assured me of action and now I will wait for it as the truth has emerged. I want justice,” added Harshina. The woman was "deeply upset" early this year when a report stated that there was no evidence which indicates that the scissors was left behind in her stomach by the Kozhikode Medical College hospital staff. Her troubles started when she went to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital on November 30, 2017 for her third delivery when this goof up happened.

She recalled experiencing recurring pain in her stomach, and despite numerous consultations and checkups, the pain did not subside. Eventually, a full fledged radiological examination revealed that a pair of scissors were present in her stomach. Incidentally, the foreign object was removed following surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital last year in October.

