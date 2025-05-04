Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, accompanied by DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, conducted an extensive review of security arrangements along the National Highway and critical installations.

As per an official release, the security assessment covered key locations, including Gangyal, Samba City, Kathua, Lakhanpur, Police Post Basantpur, Mahanpur, Police Post Rampur, Majalta, Police Post Manwal, Jindrah, and Domel.

The IGP evaluated existing security measures, identified vulnerabilities, and directed necessary enhancements to ensure the safety of commuters and vital infrastructure.

Given the strategic significance of the National Highway, special emphasis was placed on securing critical installations such as fuel depots, power stations, and communication hubs. The IGP instructed increased deployment of personnel, enhanced surveillance, and improved inter-agency coordination to mitigate potential threats, an official statement said.

The IGP issued directives for heightened security measures, including intensified patrolling, random checkpoints, and the use of modern surveillance tools like CCTV monitoring. He also stressed the importance of community policing and regular mock drills to ensure swift crisis response.

The IGP was joined by Shobhit Saxena, SSP Kathua; Joginder Singh, SSP Jammu; and Virender Singh Manhas, SSP Samba, during the inspection. (ANI)

