Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): Indian Army's Balnoi Battalion of Krishna Ghati Brigade on Monday celebrated Diwali with civilians of the extreme Line of Control (LoC) in Balnoi Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

The army battalion interacted with the civilians and encouraged their morale, and thanked the people who had joined with them to celebrate Diwali.

Also Read | LPG Tanker Explosion: 23 Indians Rescued After Fire Breaks Out Onboard Cameroon-Flagged LPG Tanker MV Falcon off Yemen Coast.

The Indian army families celebrated Diwali with children in the LoC Tangdhar Sector. The children showed appreciation for the army's role in computer education.

Speaking to ANI, one of the students said, "The Indian army has provided us with various facilities and courses. And today we are also celebrating Diwali."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Families Welfare Organisation, Sanjana Pradhan, said, "The Army started computer courses here a long time ago. It was great to be here for Diwali, especially to see the girls, some of whom have a passion for learning... We will request the Army to provide AI and other courses for the children..."

Furthermore, the Indian Army also celebrated Diwali with the residents of the remote village of Gohallan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the district of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the strong bond between soldiers and local communities in border areas.

The celebration featured the lighting of diyas and the sharing of sweets, filling the village with warmth and festival cheers despite its isolation. The occasion brought joy to the villagers and offered soldiers stationed far from their families a sense of belonging and togetherness during the festival of lights.

Locals were filled with joy as they celebrated the festival with "real heroes," expressing their reassurance in the Indian Army.

"Today, we are celebrating Diwali with our real heroes, the Indian Army. We feel grateful. I wish everyone a happy Diwali," a resident said.

"We have celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army in these border areas for the first time. Many greetings to everyone on Diwali. Indian Army also celebrates Eid with us, and that is why we gathered today to celebrate Diwali with them," another resident said.

Deepavali or Diwali is an Indian festival of lights. 'Deepa' means lamp or light, and 'Vali' means string or row, and Deepavali means rows of lights. It celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)