Kolkata, October 20: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as the Kolkata FF Result, for October 20, 2025, will be declared today by the local authorities in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Participants who have purchased tickets can view the live winning numbers on official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Over time, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery has become a popular pastime among residents of the city, attracting widespread participation throughout the week. Scroll down to see the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for October 20.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery operates much like the traditional Satta Matka game. It takes place in several rounds called “bazis,” with results announced at fixed intervals during the day. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 20 to stay updated with the most recent winning numbers. The Kolkata FF Result will be released over eight rounds, each held every 90 minutes, beginning at 10 AM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 20, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

After every “bazi,” participants can verify their chosen numbers and follow the live results on various online platforms. However, players are advised to engage in such games responsibly. Although state-run lotteries are permitted by law, betting activities may sometimes lead to legal issues and should therefore be approached with caution.

Additionally, gambling carries significant financial risks, as players often end up losing more money than they win. Hence, individuals are encouraged to participate responsibly and remain mindful of both the legal and financial implications involved.

