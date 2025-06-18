Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): To empower local youth and prepare them for upcoming Territorial Army (TA) recruitment rallies, the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles unit, based in Bhaderwah, has launched a pre-recruitment training programme in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The registration for the training session began in the morning at the Army camp in Sarna, Bhaderwah.

The initiative is part of the Army's broader mission to empower and engage youth from remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir by preparing them for a career in the armed forces. The training aims to enhance the physical fitness, discipline, and overall readiness of participants to meet the rigorous demands of the recruitment process.

The Army conducted screening and recruitment training for youth enrolment in the Indian Army at Bhaderwah.

An Army official overseeing the training said, "This programme is not only a pathway to employment for our youth but also a step toward strengthening national integration and channelising their energy in a positive direction."

"The pre-recruitment training aimed to provide physical conditioning and written examination preparation for youth aspiring to join the Indian Army from remote areas of Doda District," the officer added.

Local youth have shown enthusiastic participation in the training, expressing gratitude for the Army's support. One participant stated, "We are thankful to the Army for organising this training. It is giving us the confidence and skills needed to join the Territorial Army and serve the nation."

A large number of aspiring youths participated in the training session and appreciated the Army for such a great initiative.

A candidate, Mohammad Rafi, said, "We are very thankful to the Indian Army for providing this opportunity. This training helps us improve our stamina, discipline, and confidence to face the TA recruitment process."

Another candidate said, "2-3 days back, we were told that Army is conducting a rally related to free training here. We are here for training regarding running, pull-ups and push-ups. If we practise on our own at our home, I don't think we will be able to perform that well..."

"The Army knows about this better than we do. So, we have come here today. Right from my childhood, I wanted to join the Army. My grandfather had participated in the Kargil War. So, I have wanted to be here since childhood," he added. (ANI)

