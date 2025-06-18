Agra, June 18: At least four people were killed and one sustained serious injuries in a road accident at the Shahdara Chungi flyover under the Trans Yamuna area in Agra on Wednesday morning, as per the police. According to officials, the incident occurred when a pickup vehicle carrying mangoes lost control and fell off the flyover, crushing three morning walkers sitting beneath the structure, who died on the spot. Agra Road Accident: 4 Dead After Speeding Pickup Loses Control, Overturns on Agra-Firozabad Road in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Kumar said, "The accident took place on the Shahdara Chungi flyover. A pickup vehicle carrying mangoes lost control and fell off. Three people who had gone for a morning walk were sitting below when the vehicle fell on them. They died on the spot. There was a driver and a helper inside the vehicle. The driver is also reported to have died, while the helper is in critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital. We do not have any further details at this time," said ACP Kumar. Cashless Treatment Scheme-2025: Govt Launches Cashless Scheme Up to INR 1.5 Lakh for Road Accident Victims During Critical Golden Hour.

Agra Road Accident

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Four killed, one critically injured in Agra after a pickup vehicle lost balance and fell off Sahdra flyover under Agra Police Station area, on morning walkers under the flyover. The pickup vehicle was carrying mangoes. pic.twitter.com/0olCDoH3MV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2025

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

