Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for the first time, reached Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and reviewed the security situation of the Union Territory.

Upon his arrival, the 15 Corps Commander briefed him about the ongoing security situation and he met with senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies.

Also Read | Gold Rate Prediction on Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Will Gold Prices Further Increase After Touching INR 1 Lakh Mark? Check Predictions From JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

The Indian Army Chief General was also briefed on the actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside own territory and Pakistan Army's attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC.

Earlier today, Pakistan Army troops opened fire at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) , prompting an immediate retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

Also Read | Gensol EV Layoffs: BluSmart Parent Gensol Engineering Lays Off Remaining 100-Odd Employees Amid SEBI Probe, Will Shut Operations by April 30.

"Small Arm Firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties," Indian Army officials said.

Earlier on April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)