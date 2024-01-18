Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday organized an event for the Gujjars and Bakarwals community that are residing in South Kashmir.

Indian Army distributed lights, food items, wheelchairs among handicapped persons and other necessary items.

Indian Army's 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai was the Chief guest among others were GOC Victor force, DIG police, SSP Anantnag and other officers from the police and army.

"Army conducted this programme and we are thankful to them. Gujjar and Bakerwals reside in hilly areas. Here elders, disabled persons also attended the event. We are happy. We got ration, wheelchairs and other necessary items. We are 101 percent happy. Such programmes should be regularly conducted by the Army," Khadim Hussain, a resident who came from Shopian told ANI.

The local population of South Kashmir who attended the event appreciated the effort by Indian Army and said that these types of events would reduce the gap between the Indian Army and the local citizens. (ANI)

