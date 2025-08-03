Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 3 (ANI): Following "Operation Sindoor", the Bimber Gali Brigade of the Indian Army's Mandher Battalion organised a Defence Porters recruitment rally to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth in Poonch.

Numerous young individuals from various parts of the district participated in the drive.

Local youth Mohammad Jameel said, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for organising this defence porter recruitment drive. Every year, our unemployed youth secure a six-month job through this initiative... We live near the border, close to the LOC. Earlier, when shelling occurred, our houses and we suffered a lot, but we still live bravely on this border. We still want to support and work with our soldiers."

Another local, Mohammad Naseer Khan, added, "I am very thankful to the Indian Army, and I want to request that there should be jobs in our area. Every poor person should get employment, and all recruitment should be conducted in peace and tranquillity."

The Indian Armed Forces played a large role and gave a befitting response to Pakistan's intrusion. Further, all field commanders have been authorised to take appropriate action in case of any ceasefire violation.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Operation Sindoor was a significant demonstration of India's military and strategic power, executed through a combination of military and non-military means.

This multi-dimensional operation effectively neutralised terrorist threats, deterred Pakistani aggression, and firmly enforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The operation maintained strategic restraint while gaining international support, as stated in the PIB release.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

