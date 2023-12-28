Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): Jammu Police on Wednesday issued a statement aimed at dispelling the misinformation on social media regarding the death of a person in police custody in Jourian.

According to the police statement, "it is informed that a person, namely Sunil Kumar alias Sonu son of Dewan Chand, a resident of Garhi Bishnah Jourian was brought to the police post Jourian in compliance to warrant issued by "2nd Additional District Judge Jammu" on 21/12/23 and was to be produced in the said court on 22/12/23."

"On 22/12/23 he was shifted to CHC Jourian as he was not responding, where doctors declared him dead," it said.

Meanwhile, a magisterial probe has already been ordered by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, they added.

"A Magisterial Probe has already been ordered by Deputy Commissioner Jammu. The postmortem of the deceased was conducted by a board of doctors in GMC Jammu in the presence of magistrate and videography has also been done," reads the statement.

"Pertinent to mention that the whole premises, including the lockup of Police post Jourian, is under CCTV surveillance," reads the statement further. (ANI)

