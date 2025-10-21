Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Kashmiri pandits celebrated the festival of Diwali with great fervour at the Surya Mandir located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The temple is situated near the sacred springs and is traditionally a site for religious activities. It is one of the most sacred and significant places of the Diwali celebration. It holds a special significance for the Kashmiri Hindus, especially the pandits.

Manisha, a devotee from Mattan, expressed happiness as she lit the diya at the Surya Temple.

"I am thrilled to be celebrating the festival of Diwali...I seek blessings for the peace and happiness of all. May there be harmony in the world...may god bless us all," she said.

Ashok Kumar, President of Martand Terath Trust, prayed for peace and the return of harmony in Kashmir. He revisited the epic saga of the Ramayana as he narrated the story of Lord Ram's Vanvas, the challenges he faced and the celebration that took place upon his return to Ayodhya city.

"Around 10,000 years ago, Lord Ram was sent for a 14-year Vanvas along with Mata Sita and brother Laxman...upon his return, the Ayodhya city celebrated his arrival with great enthusiasm by lighting diyas...since then, we have all been celebrating Diwali in his honour...every household lights the diyas and bursts firecrackers...I pray for the peace and happiness of everyone on this auspicious festival. Kashmir stays in harmony, people remain happy, and no disaster strikes us...I pray for the brotherhood in Kashmir before the 1990s," he stated to ANI.

Deepavali or Diwali is an Indian festival of lights. 'Deepa' means lamp or light, and 'Vali' means string or row, and Deepavali means rows of lights.

It celebrates the victory of good over evil. Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. In Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils to worship God.

The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

