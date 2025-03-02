A Patient is being airlifted from the border area of Karnah, Jammu and Kashmir. (Pic/ District Administration Kupwara)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): The District Administration of Kupwara airlifted critically ill patients from the snowbound border area of Karnah in Jammu and Kashmir, a statement said.

The statement added that the officer and file staff undertook an evacuation operation on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan. "During this operation, Rohail Mir (15), a resident of Kharwapra, and Bibi Sana (18 months old), a resident of Kona Gabra, both of whom required immediate medical intervention, were airlifted from Karnah.

It added that after their safe evacuation to Kupwara, both patients boarded an ambulance to reach Srinagar for advanced medical care.

After recent snowfall across the district, which resulted in the closure of various border roads of Karnah, Machill and Keran, the District Administration Kupwara had made adequate arrangements for a helicopter service for these snow-bound border areas to carry any medical exigency and evacuation operation, it said.

To ensure seamless helicopter service to different border areas from the district headquarter, Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Arshid Qadir Bhat have been designated as Nodal Officer of the service, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, the local people of the Karnah area have expressed gratitude towards the DC Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, for her pro-active approach to administration. They also appreciated the efforts of SDM Karnah, Tehsildar and Nodal Officer for their swift and coordinated response, as per the statement. (ANI)

