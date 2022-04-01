Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ways for effective implementation of initiatives announced in Budget 2022-23.

"We have a substantial increase in the budgetary support for infrastructure development, education, healthcare, strengthening PRIs, facilitating investment and growth, employment, youth, women empowerment and social sector schemes to reach out to the last person in the last row," Sinha said.

He asked the administrative departments and the district administrations to work in close coordination and furnish plans in consultation with public representatives and other stakeholders to realise the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", bringing about transformative changes in the lives of people without any discrimination.

Speaking on governance reforms introduced in the last one-and-a-half years, the L-G said efforts made to streamline the overall development process have yielded favourable results.

Expressing faith in the government machinery, Sinha said absolute transparency in the system, timely release of Capex Budget components and completion of the tendering process among others will lead to an unprecedented feat in project completion in FY 2022-23.

