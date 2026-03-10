PNN

New Delhi [India], March 10: India's cities are entering a redevelopment-led phase of urban transformation, where the focus is shifting from outward expansion to creative redevelopment, infrastructure retrofitting, and compact, transit-oriented growth.

With the Government of India's Urban Challenge Fund encouraging cities to prepare investment-ready and bankable urban projects, there is a growing need for senior officials to adopt integrated planning, innovative financing, and climate-resilient design approaches.

In response to this emerging demand, CEPT Professional Programs (CPP) at CEPT University has launched a specialised Leaders Program on Creative Redevelopment of Cities (CRC), aimed at equipping urban decision-makers with the knowledge and tools required to reimagine existing cities, unlock land and infrastructure potential, and deliver future-ready, sustainable urban development.

The programme is designed as India's first dedicated professional development course focused on the creative redevelopment of cities, responding to the growing need for innovative approaches to transform existing urban areas through strategic planning, infrastructure renewal, and climate-responsive design.

Speaking about the program, Dr. Sejal Patel, Program Lead, CRC, said, "The five-day programme will introduce participants to global examples of successful city transformation, including adaptive reuse and waterfront regeneration initiatives in cities such as large-scale urban redevelopment strategies implemented in Japan, Germany, South Africa and East Asia. These international experiences will be discussed alongside Indian case studies to provide practical insights relevant to city governments and private sector finance mobilisation across the country."

The Leaders Program is particularly suited for senior and mid-level officials from the Private Sector Agencies engaged in Urban Redevelopment, Urban Development Departments, Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities, State Town Planning Departments and International Financial Institutes.

Due to the interactive format of the course, participation will be limited, and government departments and institutions are encouraged to nominate suitable officers at the earliest.

Program Details

- Program Dates: March 24-28, 2026

- Venue: CEPT University, Ahmedabad

- Nomination Deadline (Individual): March 12, 2026

- Nomination Deadline (Govt./Institutional): March 18, 2026

- Registration Link: https://forms.gle/QJgasvYUVqSbsZHi8

For additional information, interested applicants may contact: +91 76009 65171 or email at cpp@cept.ac.in

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to supportthe national,state andcitygovernmentsand large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India-specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

