Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several political parties on Wednesday condemned the killing of a police officer and a civilian in two separate incidents by militants in Kashmir valley.

“Deeply saddened by the barbaric and cowardly terrorist act in Srinagar and Anantnag. I strongly condemn this heinous attack on civilian Rouf Ahmad & JKP officer Mohd Ashraf. The terrorists and their handlers responsible for these killings will be brought to justice soon,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

He said such “barbaric terror act” will not succeed in undermining the Union territory's development journey.

“Deepest & heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Govt stands with the families & friends at this difficult time,” he added.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the attacks.

“Allah marhoom ko magfirat farmaye Ameen. I unreservedly condemn these two attacks & send my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives today,” he tweeted.

The People's Conference also strongly condemned the killings.

“We strongly condemn the militant attack on ASI Ashraf and Rouf Ahmed in which both the policemen lost their lives. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with their families (sic),” the party wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party tweeted, “Apni Party strongly condemns heinous attacks on ASI Mohd Ashraf in #Bijbehara area of South #Kashmir and civilian Rouf Ahmad in #Eidgah #Srinagar, in which both lost their lives. Party expresses deepest sympathies with the bereaved families.”

The J-K unit of BJP also condemned the killing of the policeman, terming it “barbaric”. Party spokesman Altaf Thakur said it was “an act of frustration” and that militants are feeling frustrated and attacking unarmed policemen.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and urged the police brass to punish the militants involved in the act.

Militants Wednesday shot dead the police officer and the civilian within minutes of each other. While the police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the civilian was gunned down in Nawakadal near Eidgah locality of the city, officials said.

