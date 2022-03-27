Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): The last rites of the slain Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother took place amid a huge crowd of people in Budgam district on Sunday.

Both of them had been attacked by terrorists in Chadbugh village in Budgam district on Saturday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 43-Day Annual Amarnath Yatra To Begin on June 30, Says Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

"SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. Later, both Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother succumbed to their injuries. Later, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was started by the security forces. Further details follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The search operation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai: Khar Couple Booked for Forging Landlord's Signature, Not Paying Rent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)