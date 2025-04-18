Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said cryptocurrency is being used in narco dealings as the dark web is emerging as the new marketplace for drug trade.

Speaking at the passing out parade at Police Training School, Manigam, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Sinha said technology is changing at a very rapid pace and the use of new technology outside the training schools, and upgradation of skills to tackle the challenges put up by enemies are the need of the hour.

"The threat of drug smuggling has not remained conventional now. Smugglers and narco-terrorists are changing their ways of communication every day. Dark web is emerging as the new marketplace for drug trade, and cryptocurrency is being used in place of conventional transactions," Sinha said.

The LG said the misuse of new technologies has expanded organised crime and increased the number of cybercrime incidents as well.

"In such a situation, you have to implement a policy of continuous innovation to remain a step ahead of the criminals. I hope the J-K Police force is dedicated and ready to tackle all these challenges," he said, assuring that the J-K administration and the central government stand with the security forces with full might.

Appreciating the security forces for curbing terror incidents in Kashmir to a large extent, Sinha said attempts were being made to revive terrorism in the Jammu region.

"In the last few years, J-K Police, Army and other security forces have succeeded to a large extent in controlling terrorism in the Kashmir valley. Attempts are being made to revive terrorism in the Jammu region, which was peaceful in comparison. I have faith in J-K Police. It is the collective resolve of J-K Police and other security forces to make both Jammu and Kashmir regions terror-free," he said.

The LG said he was sure the way the security forces succeeded in putting brakes on terror incidents in the Kashmir valley, "you will repeat that resolve in Jammu".

"All the agencies have to come together as a strong team to take a resolve to uproot the neighbouring country's conspiracy," he added.

He asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has to be made a future-ready police force which is equipped technologically, and capable of tackling emerging challenges of terrorism and crime.

"J-K Police is very different from other forces in the country because it has a huge responsibility. On one hand, our brave soldiers face terrorism, and on the other, they have the responsibility to maintain law and order and help in creating a conducive atmosphere for development in J-K," he said.

In the last few years, Sinha said, the performance of Jammu and Kashmir Police in real-time intelligence sharing and swift response has been appreciable.

"I hope the combination of special strategy, advanced technology, and specific intelligence will put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and its whole support system. In future, the success of the anti-terror operations and (maintenance of) law and order missions will depend on the effective use of the technology," he added.

