Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a meeting of the Unified Headquarters at Srinagar's Raj Bhavan to review the security situation in the region.

The meeting was attended by the Army's Northern Commander, Director General of Police (DGP), Chief Secretary and other top officials.

Earlier, security was tightened in Udhampur, especially along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Seoj Dhar area, officials said.

The Seoj Dhar region, located on the Doda-Udhampur border, was the site of an encounter between security forces and terrorists that had been underway from yesterday evening. A day earlier, an encounter broke out in the Seoj Dhar area, located on the boundary between Bhaderwah and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the encounter broke out around 8 p.m. when alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with a group of terrorists in the region.

In a post on X, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu, Anand Jain, said, "On actionable intelligence, contact established with terrorists at Seoj Dhar. Encounter in progress. Joint teams of SOG-JKP and the Indian Army on the ground."

Police confirmed that terrorists were spotted in the Seoj Dhar area, following which the Special Operations Group joined the Army to flush them out.

The Army spokesperson said an exchange of fire took place with the hiding terrorists, leaving one soldier injured.

Additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot, while choppers and drones were also deployed to maintain aerial surveillance.

Intelligence inputs suggest that two to three Pakistani terrorists may be trapped in the area. The operations are still underway, said officials. (ANI)

