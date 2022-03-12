Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the cowardly terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Chotipora village of Shopian district.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, the braveheart of CRPF. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will not forgive and we will not forget. The perpetrators of abhorrent, inhuman act shall be punished," tweeted Office of Lieutenant Governor.

A CRPF personnel, who was on leave, was shot dead at Chotipora village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, a resident of Shopian, succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries and attained #martyrdom while on his way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

