Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Skill Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir held a convocation at Srinagar's convention centre on Sunday where more than 70 students were felicitated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The 'Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh' is an annual skill convocation ceremony that recognises and honours candidates who have completed training under Skill India's various schemes and programs.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Six Dead, 18 Injured After Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

LG Sinha also launched an e-platform for ranking polytechnics in Jammu and Kashmir for more transparency.

"ITIs have contributed to the nation for ages. There is a lot of pace in technology; it's not linear; it's exponential now. J&K has the potential to become the top-most place when it comes to skills. We need to focus on these institutions because they're creating the future of this valley," Sinha said at the convocation ceremony.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Her Two Daughters Die After Being Run Over by Vande Bharat Express in Meerut.

"Mission Youth and other academic institutions are creating opportunities for youth. We will create an industry for these pass-outs who will not only learn skills there but get a job as well. J&K is getting a lot of budget from the Centre, and we are all accountable for how we use that fund for the betterment of these students," the LG added.

These students have gotten certificates for learning various skills like carpentry, machines, and data analysis, among others some budding entrepreneurs also got certificates.

The aim of this event was to make skill development a priority so that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are not job seekers but job creators. LG Manoj Sinha e-launched Innovation Portal by Jammu and Kashmir Science, Technology, and Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology.

LG launched a revised curriculum for the 3rd semester as per the New Education Policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)