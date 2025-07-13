Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday distributed 40 appointment letters to the victims of terrorism.

The distribution event took place in Baramulla, where the LG interacted with the next of kin (NoKs) of victims and assured that the government remained committed to supporting all victims of terrorism through jobs, compensation, and inquiry-based redressing.

Speaking to mediapersons after the event, he said, "Those who are eligible will be given government jobs. Those who have not been given any financial assistance will be provided with it. In cases where an FIR was not lodged or the property was confiscated, an FIR will be lodged, an inquiry will be conducted, and the property will be returned to them."

He further added, "Today, 40 appointment letters have been distributed. A helpline number has been launched, and I request all those who have been victims of terror attacks to send their application on that number, and an inquiry will be conducted."

On July 7, he accused Pakistan of trying to disturb the peace and prosperity of the Union Territory and said that some people are unhappy with Jammu and Kashmir's development.

While speaking at an event in Anantnag, LG Sinha said, "Our neighbour, Pakistan, which gave birth to terrorism, is trying to destroy the peace and prosperity of J&K. Some people are unhappy with Jammu and Kashmir's development. Some are outsiders, but there are some insiders as well."

Sinha attended the Annual Hawan held on the occasion of the Harbah celebration at Teerthraj Sidhlakshmi Peeth Trust in Anantnag.

He appreciated the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces, saying that they were working hard to ensure peace in the region.

"There is a need to unite the whole society, whether they are outsiders or insiders, to create awareness in the society against them," he later added. (ANI)

