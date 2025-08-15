Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday hoisted and saluted the National Flag at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. He conveyed his heartiest greetings and good wishes to all.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to the freedom fighters and brave hearts of Police, Army and CAPFs. He also paid homage to the citizens who lost their lives due to the tragic cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar.

"On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge that no individual or village is left out of this historic journey of peace and progress. As we watch the tricolour flying high, let us look ahead with pride, confidence and hope towards a better and brighter future for Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor said.

In a post on X, the LG Sinha said, "Hoisted our National Flag at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all. This is a day we salute our tricolour and feel pride in watching it fly high in the sky.

"I join every citizen in paying homage to our freedom fighters, whose undying love for the Motherland secured us our freedom. I pay tribute to civilian martyrs, who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22," he further added.

The Lieutenant Governor also thanked the armed forces, brave soldiers, security, intelligence agencies, Jammu Kashmir Police and every personnel involved in 'Operation Sindoor' and 'Operation Mahadev' for their bravery and commitment to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

"My heart also goes out to the families affected by the cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar. I am devastated by this natural calamity and express my condolences to the bereaved families. Relief Operations are underway on a war footing. It is our duty to wipe out every single terrorist from our sacred Motherland. While armed forces, CAPF and J&K Police are working with commitment to crush terrorism, the patriotic fervour and society's collective effort will definitely make Jammu and Kashmir terror-free," the LG later added.

The Lieutenant Governor encouraged the public to make Jammu and Kashmir strong and self-reliant in every sector and must dedicate ourselves to attaining the goal of equality and prosperity for all.

"Let us rededicate ourselves to building a better life for our farmers, youth and women. Let us work towards building a prosperous rural economy and empowering the working classes for societal transformation. On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge that no individual or village is left out of this historic journey of peace and progress. As we watch tricolour flying high, let us look ahead with pride, confidence and hope towards a better and brighter future for UT of Jammu Kashmir," LG Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, announcing that the government is set to bring a significant reform in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which will give considerable relief to consumers and small businesses.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort, PM Modi stated that the revisions in the GST would be rolled out around Diwali, describing the reform as a "double Diwali gift" for the people. (ANI)

