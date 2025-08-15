Did a Whale Attack a Boat, Injuring 40 People? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True

Mumbai, August 15: A bizarre video is going viral on social media wherein a huge whale can be seen attacking a boat as people aboard scream in terror. The video purportedly claims that 40 people got injured in the whale attack. The video has received over 14 thousand views on Instagram, with several people sharing the reel, believing it to be true.

The Instagram reel appeared on a page viral_reels_aus. In the clip, a huge whale rises up from the ocean and charges toward a boat with several people standing on the deck overlooking the massive mammal. Moments later, the huge animal collides with the vessel, damaging a part of it. Several people can be seen falling into the sea. Those sharing the video also claimed that this incident killed 50 people. But, is it really true? Is ‘Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video’ Real or Fake? Fact Check of Viral Clip Falsely Claiming Killer Whale Attacked and Killed Marine Trainer.

Viral Video Claiming 40 People Injured After Whale Attacks Boat

Fact Check: Did a Whale Attack a Boat, Injuring 40 People?

No, the claim is false as this video has been created using artificial intelligence (AI). Furthermore, we found no news reports or official press releases about the alleged whale attack on a boat. No report was found that said 40 people have been injured in a whale attack.

When we went through the profile of the user who posted the video, and found that it was listed as a "reel creator." The user's profile included similar videos showing floods, cloudbursts, crashes. Several videos posted on the page has received more than 10 thousand views. Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Earlier, a disturbing video reportedly showing a marine trainer named "Jessica Radcliffe" being fatally attacked by an orca, also known as the killer whale, during a live show, went viral. However, after fact-checking the video, it was confirmed that the viral clip was entirely fabricated using AI tools and had no basis in fact.

