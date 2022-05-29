Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri.

Taking to their Twitter, the Office of LG J&K informed about the visit where Sinha wished a speedy recovery to the injured daughter and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Inspector Rapes Constable's Wife on Pretext of Marriage in Jhansi; Arrested.

"Visited Soura, Srinagar to meet the injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri, India's bravest cop. Wished a speedy recovery to her and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance," tweeted Office of LG J&K.

Saifullah Qadri, the policeman who had sustained critical injuries after a terrorist fired at him in the Soura (Anchar) area of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries on May 24. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat: For First Time, India Post Delivers Mail Using Drone in Kutch Under Pilot Project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)