Jhansi, May 29: A police inspector posted in Jhansi was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail allegedly for raping the wife of a constable.

The accused inspector was posted in Nawabad police station. As per the rape survivor, she is married to a head constable who was posted in Jhansi till recently. She has accused the inspector of false commitment of marrying her for which she was ready to divorce her husband.

TOI reported that the accused raped her on this pretext but later refused to marry her. The survivor had previously also lodged a report in April against Porwal, who was then suspended. However, she had later retracted her police complaint, claiming that they had resolved the matter.

On this basis, the police had then submitted a final report (FR) in the case.

As per the survivor, after the filing of FR, the inspector again refused to marry her and again raped her during the interim period.

Police sources on the basis of anonymity said that both the accused and the survivor are childhood friends from Kanpur. She got married and came to Jhansi and later the accused was also posted here and they again developed a relationship.

SSP Jhansi Shivhari Meena said, "The accused has been sent to jail and we are investigating the matter."

