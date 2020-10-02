Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to army soldiers killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector.

"Rifleman Shubham Sharma has laid down his life in the service of the nation. The nation is indebted by his sacrifice. We are proud of our Armed Forces and we stand strong in their support," Sinha said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case; DMRC Regulates Entry & Exit at Key Stations Amid Surge in Protesters.

The mortal remains of the jawan of the JAK Rifles reached his home in RS Pura, Jammu on Friday.

The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Havaldar Kuldeep Singh of Unit 15 SIKH LI who was killed in the same incident on Thursday. Sinha prayed for the speedy recovery of four other jawans who were injured in the incident.

Also Read | Sawai Madhopur Alleged Rape Case: Five Including Ex-BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Arrested by Rajasthan Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)