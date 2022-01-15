Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Braving winter chill that has engulfed the Kashmir Valley in the aftermath of the recent heavy snowfall, Lt Governor's advisor Farooq Khan on Saturday visited border town of Kupwara district and chaired a meeting with elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj System (PRI) including District and Block Development Council members.

Khan heard the issues raised by the participants and assured them that the administration is working round-the-clock to ensure proper functioning of the grass-root level institutions.

Also Read | West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022: EC Reschedules Polls to 4 Municipal Corporations in Bengal Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

"Kupwara has always been a beacon of nationalism which was evident by the participation of its people in the democratic exercises even in 1996 (when militancy was at its peak). The 2014 assembly elections and later the local bodies polls in 2018 again proved your belief in democracy," Khan said chairing the meeting.

He said the administration is working to strengthen and empower the DDC, BDC and other PRI members across the Union territory.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Passenger Drives Bus For 10 Kilometers After Driver Has Medical Emergency, Watch Video.

"We want you to take lead in the developmental works in your constituencies to fulfill the dream of Naya (new) Kashmir," the advisor said, urging the PRIs to extend their cooperation to the civil administration in speeding up the developmental works.

Khan assured the participants that all their problems would be addressed in a time-bound manner so that there is no obstacle in fulfilling the promises made to the public.

"You are public representatives and know their needs. You should guide the district administration in developmental activities so that the people get some relief," he said.

Earlier, the DDC and BDC members highlighted various issues of public importance and the issues concerning them as well, officials said.

Khan has been camping in the valley and recently visited various hospitals to take stock of the Covid preparedness.

During his visit to the hospitals, he said a proper mechanism should be kept readily available at all the hospitals in order to fight the rising number of Covid cases.

Khan has been making appeals to people for following proper Covid protocols and stressed that it should become a routine habit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)